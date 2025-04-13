Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.68. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42. The firm has a market cap of $893.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5,608.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 38,475 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 431,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,355,000 after purchasing an additional 219,827 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 40,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

