Oppenheimer Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Price

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $722.00 to $642.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 price objective (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $713.56.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $587.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $591.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $617.55. The stock has a market cap of $164.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $714.78.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. This trade represents a 27.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

