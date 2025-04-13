Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 492,080 LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 492,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 366,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 946,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 0.95.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $100.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 415.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

