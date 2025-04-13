Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Position Increased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Stride by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 372.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stride from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $134.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.33. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

