LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

LegalZoom.com Trading Down 2.6 %

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

LZ opened at $7.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $12.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 169,761 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 132,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 567,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 71,291 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 27,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

