Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 104404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $760.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 10.3%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,712,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,513,000 after buying an additional 234,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 751,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 364,739 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 361.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 343,113 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 209,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 205,593 shares during the period.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

