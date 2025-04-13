Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 248,650 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,162,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,650 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Vimeo by 465.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,194,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 983,198 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,640,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,653,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after buying an additional 513,178 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vimeo by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 275,967 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Vimeo Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $4.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $792.94 million, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 2.17. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $103.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Vimeo

(Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.