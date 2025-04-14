Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Acquires Shares of 184,805 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 184,805 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,390,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total value of $35,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,568,140.80. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,666 shares of company stock worth $5,047,052 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $139.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.21.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

