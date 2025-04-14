Dagco Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Dagco Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,578,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,516,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,742,000 after buying an additional 760,043 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,923 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,455,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,894,000 after purchasing an additional 265,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,289,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $76.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.23. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $261,713.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,152.32. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 513,081 shares of company stock valued at $41,903,066. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

