Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New $23.82 Million Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,820,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $560,918,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,619,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $96,012,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 15,056.4% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 238,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,394,000 after buying an additional 236,686 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,277,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,439,392,000 after acquiring an additional 229,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.37.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

TRV opened at $244.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.21 and a one year high of $269.56. The company has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.93.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

