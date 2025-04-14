New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) Posts Earnings Results

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
New Horizon Aircraft Price Performance
NASDAQ HOVR opened at $0.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. New Horizon Aircraft has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Dustin M. Shindo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,394,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,184. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 167,870 shares of company stock valued at $84,953 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on HOVR
About New Horizon Aircraft
New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than New Horizon Aircraft
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Is Realty Income a Buy as Its Dividend Streak Grows?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- 5 Highly Rated Dividends With 50% Upside According to Analysts
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Oracle Stock: Resilient, Undervalued, and Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for New Horizon Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Horizon Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.