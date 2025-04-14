Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $11,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $239,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 818,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,202,000 after purchasing an additional 40,092 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 556,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 851.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $49.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.25. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

