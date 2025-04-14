Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MarketAxess (MKTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MarketAxess (NASDAQ: MKTX):

4/8/2025 – MarketAxess was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

4/8/2025 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $213.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2025 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $232.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2025 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $305.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2025 – MarketAxess is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $189.00 to $191.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX stock opened at $221.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.99 and its 200-day moving average is $235.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.84 and a 1 year high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,434,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,475,000 after acquiring an additional 90,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,300,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,013,000 after purchasing an additional 341,493 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,298,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,533,000 after purchasing an additional 236,118 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,000,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,246,000 after purchasing an additional 236,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,369,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,472,000 after buying an additional 30,180 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

