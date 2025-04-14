Hydrogen Stocks To Research – April 13th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, and Shell are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the production, development, and application of hydrogen as an energy source—including areas such as fuel cells, green hydrogen production, and related technologies. These stocks are typically associated with the clean energy transition and may include firms engaged in renewable hydrogen production and its integration into power generation, transportation, and industrial sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,869,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,005,429. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $445.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $9.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $441.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,342,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,062. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. Linde has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of SHEL traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,668,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,682. Shell has a 52-week low of $58.55 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $187.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27.

