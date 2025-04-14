iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $54.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average of $62.52. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

