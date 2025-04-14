Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $34.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $34,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invst LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 18,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,472,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $102.31 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

