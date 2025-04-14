Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,151,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 923,254 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.5% of Mariner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $869,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $955,052,000 after buying an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Tesla by 13.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 341,442 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $89,332,000 after acquiring an additional 39,961 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,712 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This represents a 12.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $251.96 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $810.42 billion, a PE ratio of 123.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.