Medpace (MEDP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Medpace (NASDAQ: MEDP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/14/2025 – Medpace was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $328.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/10/2025 – Medpace had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $347.00 to $333.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2025 – Medpace had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $355.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2025 – Medpace is now covered by analysts at Leerink Partners. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/24/2025 – Medpace was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “hold” rating.
Medpace Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $298.06. 87,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,748. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.00 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.58 and a 200-day moving average of $334.47.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.
