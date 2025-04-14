Medpace (MEDP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Medpace (NASDAQ: MEDP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/14/2025 – Medpace was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $328.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Medpace had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $347.00 to $333.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Medpace had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $355.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2025 – Medpace is now covered by analysts at Leerink Partners. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2025 – Medpace was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “hold” rating.

Medpace Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $298.06. 87,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,748. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.00 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.58 and a 200-day moving average of $334.47.

Get Medpace Holdings Inc alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 75.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 71.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Medpace by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,885,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.