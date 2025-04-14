Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:KMTS)

Kestra Medical Technologies’ (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, April 15th. Kestra Medical Technologies had issued 11,882,352 shares in its IPO on March 6th. The total size of the offering was $201,999,984 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kestra Medical Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of KMTS opened at $24.28 on Monday. Kestra Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $26.06.

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

