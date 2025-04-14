LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,583 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,369,000. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 179,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,205,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,817,000 after purchasing an additional 52,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $594,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.20.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $135.49 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $238.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

