LTS One Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

LTS One Management LP acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 155,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,640,000. Capital One Financial comprises 7.7% of LTS One Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.73.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $161.00 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.18 and its 200 day moving average is $179.34. The company has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

