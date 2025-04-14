Portolan Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 366.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,007 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $10,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,407 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 803.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,084,000 after buying an additional 1,690,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5,047.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,021,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,170,000 after buying an additional 1,002,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $81.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.31. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

