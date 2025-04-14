Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Announces Earnings Results

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

ISNPY opened at $28.77 on Monday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $32.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Intesa Sanpaolo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products.

