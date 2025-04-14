Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys 5,172 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa America raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.19.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $88.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $125.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average of $73.27.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

