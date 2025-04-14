SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 156.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.06.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $277.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 43.79%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.