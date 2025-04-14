Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.31.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.2 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $337.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $282.09 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

