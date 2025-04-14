Quaker Capital Investments LLC Has $26.18 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Quaker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 434,057 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 30,162 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 9.7% of Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $26,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $11,473,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,614 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broyhill Asset Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.97.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $72.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average is $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

