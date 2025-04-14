Seeds Investor LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Seeds Investor LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.79 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AT&T from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

