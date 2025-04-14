Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 786,876 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 484.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786,876 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $23,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,095,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,256 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,649,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,747,000 after purchasing an additional 877,694 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,097,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,898,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.84.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $17.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

