Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,698 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 148.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 125,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. CIBC upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $30.20. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

