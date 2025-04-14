Top Healthcare Stocks Worth Watching – April 11th

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, ServiceNow, Merck & Co., Inc., Oracle, Salesforce, and Analog Devices are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares in companies that provide products or services within the healthcare sector, such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare services like hospitals and insurance. These stocks are often seen as defensive investments because the demand for healthcare tends to remain steady regardless of economic conditions, though they can still be affected by regulatory changes and innovation cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $4.19 on Friday, reaching $157.01. 14,695,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,126,381. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.25. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded up $6.02 on Friday, hitting $600.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,638,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,096. The firm has a market cap of $549.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.87. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $11.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $771.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $158.98 billion, a PE ratio of 112.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $880.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $973.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.08. 8,100,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,460,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $199.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.64.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,529,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,238,688. Oracle has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $198.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,286,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.59. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,925,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. Analog Devices has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.10.

