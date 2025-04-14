Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,739,000 after buying an additional 404,868 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 152,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,787,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $734,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:D opened at $52.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average of $55.80. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.