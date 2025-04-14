Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Trimmed by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $61,730.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,318.26. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,496.46. This represents a 12.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $56.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average is $60.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.30%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.