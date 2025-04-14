Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGXU. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,675,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,866,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,414 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,454,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,754,000. Finally, BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,785,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $23.10 on Monday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $27.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.