1,157 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,871,384,000 after purchasing an additional 337,031 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 22.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 639,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,991,000 after purchasing an additional 118,857 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 104,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after buying an additional 77,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,555,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,910,838,000 after buying an additional 743,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $33,106.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,285.89. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,297 shares of company stock valued at $20,804,770 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $157.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $229.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.51.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

