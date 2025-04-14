Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,665,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,236,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 557,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 104,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $2,261,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $21.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

