Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in STERIS were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of STERIS by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $221.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 0.87. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $197.82 and a twelve month high of $248.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.41%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

