Peninsula Wealth LLC Has $12.21 Million Position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,722 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC owned about 0.14% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,513,000.

Shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF stock opened at $61.52 on Monday. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.35 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

