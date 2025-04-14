Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 20,364 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,364 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 58,966 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period.

Shares of VGLT opened at $55.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average is $57.15. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.80 and a 12-month high of $63.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

