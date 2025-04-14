Peninsula Wealth LLC Has $72.21 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Peninsula Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 467,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up 12.3% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $72,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Snowflake by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $144.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.82. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $194.40. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total transaction of $100,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 622,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,673,243.64. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $52,087.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,968.75. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 491,589 shares of company stock worth $82,405,796 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Snowflake from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Snowflake from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.