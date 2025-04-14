Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,433 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 245.4% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,778.28. This represents a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,400. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $309.84 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $221.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.10 and its 200-day moving average is $299.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.87.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

