Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Price Performance

CALF stock opened at $34.06 on Monday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

