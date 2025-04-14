Peninsula Wealth LLC Sells 165 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Peninsula Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock opened at $135.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.22. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $167.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.28.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

