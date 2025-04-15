Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its holdings in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,207 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seadrill in the 4th quarter worth about $33,104,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Seadrill by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 930,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 303,839 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in Seadrill during the 4th quarter valued at $9,619,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seadrill by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 177,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Seadrill by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 523,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 122,941 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SDRL shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Seadrill from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Seadrill Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Seadrill stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 561,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,993. Seadrill Limited has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $56.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.50 million. Seadrill had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 27.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seadrill Profile

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

