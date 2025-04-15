Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.86.

H has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of TSE H traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$49.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,613. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$37.27 and a 52 week high of C$51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 66.44%.

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.

