Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $431,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in General Electric by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 51,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $6,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

GE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,033,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a twelve month low of $92.11 and a twelve month high of $177.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.54.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

