State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Krystal Biotech worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 0.8 %

KRYS opened at $156.88 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $189.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,961.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KRYS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Krystal Biotech

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $4,274,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,823.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,087 shares of company stock worth $6,210,591. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.