State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,267 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Enpro were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,950,000 after purchasing an additional 169,848 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 547,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 441,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,125,000 after purchasing an additional 76,684 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 322,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 282,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,186,000 after purchasing an additional 56,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Insider Activity at Enpro

In related news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enpro news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $192,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enpro Stock Performance

NYSE NPO opened at $150.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.56. Enpro Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.88 and a twelve month high of $170.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.10 million. Enpro had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Enpro’s payout ratio is presently 113.21%.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

