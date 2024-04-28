Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of W. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 398,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,606,000 after purchasing an additional 94,540 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,281,000 after purchasing an additional 386,717 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Wayfair by 3,978.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 367,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 297,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE:W opened at $52.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $90.71.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,395 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $220,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,560 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,395 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $220,810.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,144 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $250,794.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,157.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,808 shares of company stock worth $5,445,222. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wayfair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wayfair

Wayfair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.