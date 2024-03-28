Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Acquires 492 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 218.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $97.93. 5,056,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,849,680. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average of $96.37.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.